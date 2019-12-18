Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 update roadmap for its smartphones
Along with the launch of Vivo X30 and X30 Pro smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo also unveiled its latest FunTouch OS 10 custom user interface. It comes with a minimal UI, animated lock screen, cloud service, etc.
Funtouch OS 10 is based on the concept of “Original Design” and comes with minimal UI design and new desktop icons. There’s a new off-screen clock and Vivo has added new live wallpapers too. It also brings changes to Jovi virtual assistant which can now provide users with a variety of thoughtful services, help users manage their smart devices, and more.
Vivo has also announced the update rollout schedule which will happen in batches starting next year. Here’s the roadmap as shared by the company.
First Batch (Feb 2020)
- Vivo Nex 3
- Vivo Nex 3 5G
- Vivo X27
- Vivo X27 Pro
- Vivo X27 8GB+128GB variant
- Vivo Nex
- Vivo Nex Fingerprint
- Vivo Nex Ultimate Edition
- Vivo S5
Second Batch
- Vivo Z5
- Vivo Z5i
- Vivo Z5x
- Vivo S1
- Vivo S1 Pro
Third Batch
- Vivo X21s
- Vivo X23
- Vivo X23 Symphony Edition
- Vivo Z3
- Vivo Z3i
- Vivo Z3i Standard Edition