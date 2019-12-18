Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 update roadmap for its smartphones

Along with the launch of Vivo X30 and X30 Pro smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo also unveiled its latest FunTouch OS 10 custom user interface. It comes with a minimal UI, animated lock screen, cloud service, etc.

Funtouch OS 10 is based on the concept of “Original Design” and comes with minimal UI design and new desktop icons. There’s a new off-screen clock and Vivo has added new live wallpapers too. It also brings changes to Jovi virtual assistant which can now provide users with a variety of thoughtful services, help users manage their smart devices, and more.

Vivo has also announced the update rollout schedule which will happen in batches starting next year. Here’s the roadmap as shared by the company.

First Batch (Feb 2020)

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3 5G

Vivo X27

Vivo X27 Pro

Vivo X27 8GB+128GB variant

Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex Fingerprint

Vivo Nex Ultimate Edition

Vivo S5

Second Batch

Vivo Z5

Vivo Z5i

Vivo Z5x

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 Pro

Third Batch