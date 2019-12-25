Xiaomi begins MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM tester recruitment in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently launched its new MIUI 11 custom user interface and has already rolled out the update to a few of its smartphones. Now, the company has announced a recruitment program for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM testing in India, and has already begun accepting entries for the same.

The users of the program, called the “MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Group – Mi Community India” will be involved in running the early stable builds of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM, as well as finding and reporting bug before the wider rollout commences in the country.

The company will be accepting submissions till 9pm on December 29. There are a limited number of slots available for testing, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are also required to join the MIUI 11 Stable Beta Testing Recruitment – Mi Community India Telegram channel (@MiCommunityBetaTeamOfficial) where they can discuss bugs with other fellow testers and Xiaomi’s internal recruitment team.

It is revealed that the test builds of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM will be released in a staged manner and as frequently as regular beta updates. Xiaomi has listed a total of 19 smartphones that are compatible with the test build:

Redmi K20

Poco F1

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7/S

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y2

Mi Max 2

Mi Mix 2

