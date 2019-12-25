BSNL extends validity of ₹1,999 plan as a part of festive offer

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio recently announced price hike for their prepaid tariffs. Recently, Jio announced the Happy New Year 2020 offer and now on similar lines, BSNL has announced recharge offer for ₹1999 annual plan.

As per the report, the new BSNL ₹1,999 plan offers 60 days extra validity and this means that users recharging this plan will get 425 days validity instead of 365 days.

Furthermore, it offers 3 GB of data per day, unlimited calls to any network, 100 free SMS per day, and free BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription. This offer is valid from 25th December 2019 to 31st January 2020.

Apart from this, BSNL has also announced that ₹450 recharge plan will offer ₹500 talk time and ₹250 recharge plan will be offering ₹275 talk time. This offer is valid from 24th December 2019 to 2nd Jan 2020. You can also check out other available prepaid plans from BSNL’s official website.

Source