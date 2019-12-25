How to enable speedometer in Google Maps [Guide]

A few months ago, in June this year, Google started rolling out a new feature for Google Maps which enabled on-screen speedometer for the users, although the feature was already available on Waze. The feature can come in handy when you are constantly looking at the Maps while driving.

Here’s a guide on enabling speedometer in Maps. Before we proceed further, make sure that you have the latest update of Google Maps installed on your device. As this feature was rolled out back in June this year, it is now available for everyone.

How to enable speedometer in Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your smartphone

Tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top-left corner

Now go to the Settings menu

There, scroll down till you find Navigation Settings option and tap on it

Now, scroll and find Driving options

In that section, toggle Speedometer option ON

That’s it! Now when you are driving to a set destination, Maps will show your driving speed

Do note that this new feature addition in Google Maps is just for informational purpose only even though it seems pretty accurate. It is in no way a replacement for the actual speedometer in vehicles.