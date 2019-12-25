Vivo is planning AI-powered 5G smartphones for India in 2020

Apart from Xiaomi and Realme, Vivo is another Chinese smartphone brand that has seen amazing growth in the Indian market. Now, the company seems to be doubling down on its efforts to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven 5G smartphones.

With such move, the company is making sure that it is ready to match the 2020’s fast-paced lifestyle of consumers. In India, Vivo has captured around 17 percent market share in Q3 2019, which is the highest the company has ever got in India.

Now, with a market share of around 17 percent, Vivo is the third largest smartphone brand in India after Xiaomi and Samsung taking the top two positions. As per the data, for the month of October, Vivo has recorded the highest-ever market share of 23 percent.

Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said: “2019 has been a good year for Vivo in India. Our endeavour is to constantly give industry-first innovations to our customers, continually expand our distribution footprint, and announce more investments as part of our commitment to the India market. We are deeply focused on bringing new innovations to stay ahead in the smartphone segment.”

Most smartphone brands aim to become a tech-lifestyle brand and Vivo is no exception. Next year, the company is planning to launch unique products with stylish design, latest technology, and powerful performance. Marya is also bullish on 5G smartphones for the Indian market.

The company has heavily invested in the development and research of 5G smartphones. The company believes that the combination of 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the key trend for the 5G-embedded smartphone era.