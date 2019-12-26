Lenovo is reportedly set to launch gaming smartphone next year

A lot of companies have started making and selling gaming smartphones for those who are much into gaming and smooth performance is their priority. Many brands like Xiaomi, ZTE, Asus, and Razer have entered this space.

Now, it seems that another company is all set to enter this gaming smartphone market. As per the reports, Lenovo is all set to launch a gaming smartphone under its Legion brand which is already known for making gaming devices and accessories.

The company has set up a new account page on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo for the upcoming gaming smartphone. However, apart from this, nothing is known about the device in question, which should get launched soon.

As said, the gaming smartphone from Lenovo could come under the company’s Legion brand which makes sense given that it is already making gaming products and thus has insights about making such product a success in the market.

Earlier, in April this year, Chang Cheng, Vice President of Lenovo had revealed that the gaming smartphone from the company could be launched as early as next year. It remains to be seen when the device will see the light of day.