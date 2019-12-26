Amazfit T-Rex series will be launched in China on 1st January

Amazfit recently shared a poster on Weibo confirming that the company’s TWS Earbuds will be launched on 7th January during CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company will be hosting an event named Amazfit Global New Product Launch Conference with the theme of “Leap over Limits”.

Now, the company has announced that it is hosting a launch event in China on 1st January where the company will launch its Amazift T-Rex series of products. However, the company has not revealed anything else related to this.

It is believed that the products getting launched at the 1st January event in China will be showcased the upcoming CES 2020. Interestingly, the company has already teased what to expect from Amazfit for the CES in Las Vegas.

The company’s CEO has confirmed that Amazfit TWS Earbuds will come with features like heart rate monitoring, sound insulation, and noise reduction. He also confirmed that along with the true-wireless earbuds, the company will also be launching another product and will unveil a new product category as well, but has not revealed much about it.

However, the company has teased a new product category for the event which is said to have been designed for “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”

We expect the company to reveal more about the Amazfit TWS Earbuds as well as the other products in the coming days through teasers on social media.

Source