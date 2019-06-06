Google Maps is now rolling-out on-screen speedometer while driving

Google has been constantly adding new features and improving its Maps platform in order to maintain its position as the world’s leading maps and navigation service. The platform got a major boost after it acquired GPS navigation software Waze in 2013.

Now, Google Maps is adding a popular Waze feature to its own platform — on-screen speedometer. The feature is said to be rolling out as a server-side update in various regions. Since this is a phased release, it may take some time before it is made available to all Google Maps users.

The new functionality can be turned on in the app’s preferences under the Navigation Settings menu. This will then display a speedometer in the bottom left corner of the screen when using driving guidance. It can also warn users when overspeeding, in addition to letting users report road hazards, accidents, and speed traps en-route.

As per the reports, the feature is showing up to some users in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK, and the United States.

In India, Google Maps recently rolled out three new features for the commuters in India. It includes real-time bus travel information, live train status as well as suggestions for the mixed-mode commute.

