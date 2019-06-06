HMD Global, the Finnish company which is making Nokia-branded smartphones, has today launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market — Nokia 2.2. The smartphone is also promised to be the “fastest ticket to Android Q in this price tier” for the consumers.

While the Nokia 2.1 was an Android Go smartphone, the newly launched Nokia 2.2 is a part of the Android One program. It comes running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, packed with Digital Wellbeing features like Dashboard, App Timers, Wind Down, and the improved Do Not Disturb.

The smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, coupled with 3 GB of RAM.

It comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 400 GB. As for the camera, the smartphone comes equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera having f/2.2 aperture and single LED flash.

On the front side, the handset features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Similar to other Nokia smartphones launched recently, this one too comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and GPS. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 2.2 comes in two color options — Steel and Tungsten Black. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 6,999 while the 3 GB RAM model costs Rs. 7,999. The company says that this is limited-period pricing until June 30th, 2019, after which the pricing will be increased.

Nokia 2.2 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor GPU: PowerVR GE-class GPU

PowerVR GE-class GPU RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 5.71-inch TFT LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass

5.71-inch TFT LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

13 MP with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 400 GB

Yes, up to 400 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio Colors: Steel and Tungsten Black

Steel and Tungsten Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India