Xiaomi will now govern and optimize advertisements on MIUI

Xiaomi has upset many of its users ever since it introduced advertisements on MIUI — the forked Android operating system which runs the company’s smartphones. However, the company has confirmed that it won’t be removing ads from the platform but will optimize in a way that doesn’t affect user experience.

Now, the Chinese company has revealed that it will be reducing advertisements on MIUI in the coming two months, so you’ll probably see fewer ads. Further, the company has also said that it will be removing all the inappropriate ads from the platform.

Xiaomi has also said that it will make a standard format for all the advertisements on the platform which will clearly state the behavior and can easily be closed by the users. The company will also be providing an easy way on its system apps to switch off ads. Xiaomi has also clarified that users won’t need to pay a single penny to switch off advertisements on MIUI.

The estimated timeline for all these changes on the MIUI is around three months and the company says that it will make sure that the MIUI remains the same as original by heart and provide a smooth and better user experience.

Xiaomi has always said that it’s a software and internet service company and not a hardware company. Early on, it had decided to keep profit margin from the hardware business under 5 percent and thus, advertisements could be the source of revenue that the company needs to balance with the thin margins on its smartphones.

According to the financial report released by the company, in the last quarter, revenue from advertisements and other such related services accounted for 9.7 percent of the company’s total revenue.

