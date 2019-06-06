Vodafone Red Together plan for families offer 200 GB data at Rs. 999

Vodafone Idea, India’s leading telecommunications service provider, has announced new postpaid plans for Vodafone customers, which are aimed at providing service to the entire household and enables the user to bring entire family onto postpaid under one plan.

The new Red Together plan which costs Rs. 999 per month, comes with five connections, which brings down the monthly rental for each customer to just Rs. 200. It also offers 200 GB monthly data with support for data rollover.

Every individual user of this plan gets 30 GB monthly data with up to 40 GB data rollover while the primary user gets 80 GB monthly data with 200 GB data rollover support.

Additionally, the company is also offering one year of Amazon Prime as well as free access to the Vodafone Play app. Along with the Rs. 999 plan, the portfolio also includes the Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 899 postpaid plans for families. On the other hand, the plans costing Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 are for individual users.

All these plans come with support for unlimited calling benefits. The Vodafone Play app also provides access to premium content from ZEE5, Sony LIV, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, Sun NXT, and Alt Balaji. Further, the company will also be offering Free Mobile Shield – smartphone protection against physical & liquid damage for the Primary member.

Monthly rental Rs. 399 Rs. 499 Rs. 598 Rs. 749 Rs. 899 Rs. 999 Number of connections 1 1 2 3 4 5 Primary member data quota 40 GB 75 GB 50 GB 60 GB 70 GB 80 GB Each family member individual quota NA NA 30 GB 30 GB 30 GB 30 GB Local/STD/national roaming calls Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

These new plans from Vodafone will now be competing against the updated Airtel postpaid plans that now offers Rs. 999 plan with the ability to add up to five connections. It also comes with benefits such as 150 GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits. Further, Airtel also provides a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 for content streaming.