Realme confirmed to launch its first 5G smartphone this year

Realme, the smartphone brand backed by Oppo, has managed to establish its presence in the crowded Indian smartphone market, that too in the budget segment. The company had previously said that it would launch a 5G smartphone once the network is up in China and India.

#5GisReal …. Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible. pic.twitter.com/cVNOA6f9Iw — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 6, 2019

Now, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to launch its 5G smartphone later this year. However, he has not yet revealed any specific timeline for the Realme 5G smartphone. He also reiterated that the company is determined to bring the best of technology to India at the earliest.

The brand Realme, which started operations just last year, is giving tough competition to the established players in the Indian market, including Samsung and Xiaomi. Apart from India, the company has also entered other regions, which includes Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Phillippines, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Europe, and Egypt.

Last month, the company entered the Chinese market with the launch of Realme X and Realme X Lite smartphone. While the Realme X Lite is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro (Review) smartphone, the Realme X is a new smartphone with a pop-up front-facing mechanism.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has also confirmed that the Realme X smartphone will soon be launched in the Indian market. However, he has also said that the phone will come with a different set of specifications compared to the Chinese variant.

Source