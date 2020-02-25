Xiaomi launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones in India for ₹799

Xiaomi teased the launch of its dual driver earphones in the Indian market and as promised, the company has today officially launched them. Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones, for a price of ₹799.

It comes with 10mm and 8mm Dynamic Drivers for delivering rich bass and crisp treble. The company said that the new earphones will focus on more than one frequency and unlike single driver earphones, it will ensure good performance on mid and high frequencies.

The company says that dual drivers ensure low distortion and focuses on all frequencies to deliver a complete sound stage. There’s also anodized aluminium cavity which the company says is perfected with a zircon sandblasting procedure. This is to make the earphones scratch-proof, fingerprint resistant and lightweight.

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones also come with passive noise cancellation. The earbuds can get attached to each other magnetically, making it easier to store them. Further, it comes with braided cables to make sure they stay tangle-free.

It also comes with a 3-button controller using which users can have playback controls. Long-pressing the button also triggers voice assistants. The earphones, which the company says is a recipient of the 2020 iF Gold Award, comes with two extra pairs of anti-slip earplugs.

The Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones comes in two color options — Blue and Black, for a price of ₹799. It is now available for purchase in India through the company’s own website Mi.com.