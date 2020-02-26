Realme 6 series smartphones to launch in India on 5th March

During the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone launch event, the company confirmed that the Realme Fitness Band will be launched in India on 5th March. However, that isn’t the only product getting launched at the event.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has today confirmed that the Realme 6 series will be launched in India on 5th March at 12:30 PM local time. The poster shared by him confirms two smartphones — Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. It also reveals that the company has signed Salman Khan as an ambassador.

The announcement tweet confirms that at least the Realme 6 Pro will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor. While it has not yet been revealed, we expect the phone to have a quad-camera setup on the back panel. The company is also hinting the phone to have “Pro Camera. Pro Display.”

Apart from the 64 MP camera sensor, nothing more is known about this upcoming smartphones. However, we are expecting the brand to keep sharing details about the phone on social media platform leading to the launch event.

Recently, Madhav Sheth had shared the number series smartphones from the company, including their Pro variants, have exceeded the mark of more than nine million users. As the name indicates, the Realme 6 series will be succeeding the Realme 5 series, which has reportedly sold over 5.5 million units in 2019 globally.

