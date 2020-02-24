Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India on 5th March

Realme has already teased that it will soon launch its first fitness tracker in the Indian market. While the device has been teased since past few months, the company has today confirmed its launch date.

During the launch of the latest Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market, the company confirmed that the first fitness band from the company will be launched on 5th March. As per the claims, it will be the most affordable fitness band with built-in heart rate sensor.

Along with confirming the launch date, the company also showcased a render of the device, which confirms the design similar to the one that was leaked a few weeks ago.

The fitness tracker, which comes with the company’s iconic yellow-color starp has a display unit attached in the centre. The image also confirms that the screen on the product is a color AMOLED panel, similar to the one that new budget trackers offer nowadays.

It seems that instead of wrapping the display around the strap, the Realme fitness tracker will have strap attached to the display body. Contrary to the rumors, the design is not at all similar to what Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 offers.

As we said, currently there’s no information available regarding the device’s specifications, features and software. Since the launch date is now known, we expect the company to share more details about the same in the coming days and weeks.