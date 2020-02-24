As expected, after weeks of teasing, Realme has today officially launched its latest flagship smartphone in China as well as India, dubbed as Realme X50 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone is an upgraded ‘Pro’ variant of the the X50 5G launched earlier.

The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate an HDR10 support. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It also comes with five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System, which includes Vapor Chamber and Multilayer Solid Graphite that is claimed to enable higher heat dissipation performance. It dissipates heat from an area of up to 1821 mm2, an increase by 339 percent compared to its predecessor.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, the device features a 32-megapixel snapper and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with support for up to 20x hybrid zoom as well as a new low light mode called Ultra Nightscape Mode.

The smartphone comes with support for 5G connectivity and is touted to be India’s first 5G smartphone. However, do note that users won’t be able to make use of 5G connectivity support anytime soon as India doesn’t have 5G infrastructure.

As for the software, the Realme X50 Pro 5G runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. The device is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging which can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in two color options — Moss Green and Rust Red. Coming to the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹37,999, 8 GB RAM model costs ₹39,999 while the 12 GB RAM model is priced at ₹44,999. The phone will go on sale in India from today onwards through online marketplace Flipkart and Realme.com, at 6:00 PM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support

6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 LPDDR5 GB

6/8/12 LPDDR5 GB Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage OS: Android 10 with Realme UI

Android 10 with Realme UI Rear Camera: 64MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option + 2 MP monochrome depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

64MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option + 2 MP monochrome depth camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture + 8 MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture + 8 MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Connectivity Options: 5G SA + NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Frequency GPS, Multi-functional NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA + NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Frequency GPS, Multi-functional NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Rust Red and Moss Green

Rust Red and Moss Green Battery: 4200 mAh with 64W SuperDart fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India