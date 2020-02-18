Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on 24th February

In a surprising move, Realme has confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G will also get launched in India on 24th February. With this, it will become the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market.

The development comes at a time when Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship 5G smartphone iQOO 3 in India on 25th February.

It seems that Realme’s move is strategically planned to get the title of first 5G smartphone in India given that iQOO’s launch event was planned days before Realme’s announcement. It’s worth nothing that currently there’s no commercial 5G infrastructure in India.

For those who are unaware, Realme X50 Pro 5G was set to make its global debut at MWC 2020 but since the conference has been called off, the company is now taking the launch event online.

So far, the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with a Super AMOLED screen and will also offer 90Hz refresh rate. Previous leak related to the smartphone indicates Full HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Recently, it was confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It is better than what the company’s current smartphone realme X2 Pro offers — 50W SuperVOOC fast charging, making 65W SuperDart Charge the fastest from the brand.

The company has also confirmed that the specs for the realme X50 Pro 5G will be flagship level, it will be powered by a fast Snapdragon 865 SoC and offer dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA support. Moreover, the teaser also indicates that the phone will have dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole design.

The X50 Pro 5G is also expected to come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the software, it will run the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top.

Source