Realme X50 Pro 5G is will feature 65W SuperDart fast charging

After the MWC 2020 got canceled, the realme is still launching the X50 Pro 5G on 24th February 2020 in an online launch event. The launch was initially supposed to take place in Barcelona, however, GSMA canceled the MWC event over the concerns regarding coronavirus outbreak.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to debut with 65W SuperDart Charge, it’s been confirmed by its maker, a teaser by realme revealed through a tweet. The realme’s latest smartphone, the realme X2 Pro offers 50W SuperVOOC fast charging and now the 65W SuperDart Charge will be the fastest charging available in realme family as of now.

We could think of a million situations in which having no battery could ruin your day. But during the time you have been thinking about this, you would have already charged the #realmeX50Pro with its 65W SuperDart Charge to keep you going. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 13, 2020

The company has also confirmed that the specs for the realme X50 Pro 5G will be flagship level, it will be powered by a fast Snapdragon 865 SoC and dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA. Moreover, the teaser also indicates that the phone will have dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole design.

For the other specs of the phone, it is said to have up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and runs on the newest Android 10 with the company’s realme UI layered on top.