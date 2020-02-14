Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro officially teased for India launch by Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are teased by Xiaomi Chief Manu Kumar Jain for the India launch in a Tweet. Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro yesterday in China and fans are excited to see whether the Mi 10-series flagships will make it to India.

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, and Managing Director at Xiaomi mentioned in a Tweet,

“Whoa!! Here’s Mi10 with all the specs one can imagine in a smartphone – SD 865, 108MP, 5G and more.

Mi fans, we’re working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India.

Know what I mean?”

It says the Xiaomi Mi 10 series will feature a powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC, a whopping 108 MP camera, 5G network, and more. Xiaomi is working hard to bring cutting edge smartphone technology in India. It clearly indicates that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro might come to India.

Whoa!!😍

Here's #Mi10 with all the specs one can imagine in a smartphone – SD 865, #108MP 📸, 5G and more. Mi fans, we're working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India. Know what I mean?😉#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/d6r9ngn9JE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

The company has already announced the two smartphones in China and the key specifications are a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a whopping 108 MP quad rear cameras. After the Mi 5, Xiaomi hasn’t launched any Mi-series flagships yet in India after the Mi 5. However, with this teaser, things might take a turn and Xiaomi could bring the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in India.

Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted that the company will have to import the entire stock of Mi 10 series phones from China due to the limitations in Indian manufacturing plants. There’s no information when will the smartphone launch in India, let’s wait to see another update for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.