realme C3 goes on sale today for the first time on Flipkart and realme.com

realme C3 which was launched in India about a week ago is set to go on sale today for the first time. realme has expanded its budget C-series smartphones with the latest realme C3, the successor to the realme C2 launched last year. Now, the realme C3 goes on sale for the first time in India and users can purchase it online via Flipkart and realme.com

The price for the realme C3 is set at Rs 6,999 for its base variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the price for the second variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 7,999. Both of them come in two color options – Blazing Red and Frozen Blue.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and realme.com starting at 12 PM today. Sale offers on the Realme C3 include Jio benefits worth Rs 7,550 on a Rs 349 recharge plan. Customers who purchase the phone via Flipkart during the first sale are eligible for a minimum of Rs 1,000 discount in lieu of their old smartphone.

About the realme C3 smartphone, it comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ notch display powering MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core CPU paired with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Cameras include a dual setup at the rear side, 12 MP f/1.8 main camera, and 2 MP for portrait shots while the front side notch carries a 5 MP selfie camera with portrait mode support.

On the software and battery side, realme has added the new realme UI 1.0 based on the latest Android 10 build and offers a hefty 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

realme C3 Price & Availability

