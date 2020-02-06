Realme C3 budget smartphone goes official in India; price starts at ₹6,999

As expected, Realme has expanded its portfolio of C-series budget smartphones in the Indian market as the company has now officially launched Realme C3.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The device comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot with expandable storage support of up to 256 GB.

As for the camera setup, the device features a 12 MP primary sensor on the back along with a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme C3 comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue color options. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at ₹6,999 while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹7,999. It will go on sale in India through online marketplace Flipkart from 14th February.

Realme C3 Key Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2

ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM OS: Android 10 with realme UI

Android 10 with realme UI Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou Colors: Blazing Red and Frozen Blue

Blazing Red and Frozen Blue Battery: 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India