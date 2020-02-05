How to create subtasks with Reminders app on iPhone

Apple made several changes to its own applications with the upgraded iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. One such app from the company that now comes with a revamped interface and handy new features is Reminders.

With the updated version, users are now able to create nested to-do lists. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make subtasks and sublists with the Reminders app on iPhone and iPad running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

Every reminder that you create can have subtasks. There are a few different ways to create subtasks.

Method 1 – Create Subtasks in iPhone

Open Reminders app on your iPhone

Setup a new reminder as a primary task

Now, tap on the “i” icon on the right side of the task

Swipe down and tap on the “Subtasks” option

You can now create subtasks

After adding subtasks, click on “Details” in the top left corner and then “Done”

Method 2 – Make subtasks in iPhone

Open Reminders app on your device

Create a new task as a primary reminder

Now make a second task that’ll be your first subtask

Tap away from the last task you made

Now drag the second task on top of the first to make it a subtask

You can also make subtasks from the existing reminders on your device. To do that, drag the existing task you’d like to turn into a subtask on top of what you want to be your primary task. Keep repeating the same to convert others into subtasks.