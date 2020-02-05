OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone to debut in India this month

OPPO recently launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro smartphones in China. Recently, it was said that the company is planning to launch the OPPO Reno 3 Pro in the Indian market later this month.

Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that the Reno 3 Pro’s global debut will happen in India. He adds that the device will gradually make its way to other markets. He has also shared the live image of the smartphone revealing the unique gradient finish on the upcoming smartphone.

#OPPOReno3Pro will come with this gradient finish in its global variant, which will launch First In India! It looks very appealing & the design is definitely something I'm very excited about. I’ve got to say, the Reno3 Pro does look sleeker than the previous gen Reno! #Reno3Pro pic.twitter.com/SkBk6674nJ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 5, 2020

As per the leaks and reports, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Coming to the optics, the device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP snapper. As for the software, the device will be running Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7.

Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is said to be backed by a 4025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging support.

Via