Disney+ confirmed to launch in India through Hotstar on 29th March

Disney recently launched its in-house streaming service named Disney+ that offers several popular TV shows and movies on the platform. Now, the company has officially revealed that release date of the service in the Indian market.

During earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Disney+ will be launched in India through Hotstar on 29th March. The timing coincides with the start of cricket season in India as IPL is scheduled to take place from the same date.

Earlier, the company had revealed that Disney+ will be launched in the Indian market sometime in the second half of this year. But now the company has preponed the launch, possibly to cash-in on the cricket fever in India.

With the launch of the service, Hotstar will be rebranded to “Disney plus Hotstar”, as confirmed by the company’s CEO. He said:“We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney+ service in one of the most populous countries and fastest growing economies in the world.”

As per the numbers revealed by the company, Disney+ got about 10 million subscribers within just 24 hours of its launch and now the company has over 28.6 million subscribers on the platform.