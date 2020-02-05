Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker with 8-inch display launched in India

Expanding its lineup of Echo smart devices in the Indian market, Amazon has today launched Echo Show 8 in the India. The device was originally launched in September last year along with a few other Echo-branded devices.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display and stereo sound. It packs two-inch neodymium speakers, along with a passive bass radiator. Similar to other Echo devices, this one too connects to the Internet over Wi-Fi, and gives users access to Alexa.

The device supports full suite of Alexa capabilities, including voice assistance and music streaming through linked services, and communication. As the device has a screen as well as camera, it can be used to make video calls.

The camera can also be used for the popular drop-in feature that lets users quickly and seamlessly connect to their own Echo devices. For those who fear privacy issues, the device has a physical shutter over the front-facing camera.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 can also be used to control smart home devices through voice commands such as security cameras, switches, etc. Users can also manage smart home products through the interactive display.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at ₹8,999 and is now up for pre-orders in India in Black and White color options. After the pre-order period, the device will be available for ₹12,999.

If you want a cheaper or smaller-display model, then you can go for the Echo Show 5 which is priced at ₹6,999 in India. The larger 10.1-inch display variant, Echo Show, is available in India for ₹22,999.