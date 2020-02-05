Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP camera teased to soon launch in India

Last year, Samsung revamped its budget smartphone lineup in the Indian market with the launch of new Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series devices. Now, the company is all set to launch yet another device in the Indian market.

YouTuber GeekyRanjit and Technical Guruji have teased the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market, which is said to come with a 64 MP camera setup. While not yet confirmed, we expect it to be the company’s own ISOCELL GW1 sensor that was announced last year.

The teaser image also carries tagline “Mega Monster”, which suggests that the device could come powered by a massive capacity battery, similar to its predecessor.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will carry model number SM-M315F/DS and will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 SoC along with 6 GB of RAM. We expect more details about the phone to surface online in the coming days.

There are also reports suggesting that the phone could get launched along with the Galaxy M11, M21, and M41 in the Indian market as a part of the company’s new Galaxy M lineup for this year.

