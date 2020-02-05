Amid coronavirus outbreak, LG and ZTE cancels MWC event

With the coronavirus outbreak in China, production and supply chain of several tech companies have been hit. It seems that this has also led the companies to change their plans for launching new devices.

As Mobile World Congress 2020 is set to kick-off at the end of this month and ahead of that, two smartphone companies — South Korea-based LG and China’s ZTE have canceled their planned launch events at the MWC.

South Korea-based LG has announced that the company will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. In a statement, the company said: “LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak. With the safety of employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.”

On the other hand, ZTE said that it is canceling its MWC 2020 press conference, citing secondary effects of the virus outbreak. The primary reason is being attributed to practical issues like travel and visa delays. ZTE had announced its first 5G phone at Mobile World Congress 2019, and recently confirmed that it will introduce Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone at the event this year.

However, MWC has been confirmed to take place in Barcelona from 24 to 27, February 2020 as planned. The company has also said that it has implemented many measures to make sure that the virus foes not spread. It also added that it is continuing to add other actions regularly.