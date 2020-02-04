OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India with 33% market share

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand is continuing dominating the premium smartphone market in India. As per the new report from Counterpoint, OnePlus is leading the market with around 33 percent market share.

It also revealed that the company has now became the first-ever premium smartphone brand to have surpass the benchmark of 2 million unit shipments in a year in the Indian market.

Following OnePlus is Samsung and Apple with around 26 percent and 25 percent market share respectively. In the report, Apple has been named the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in 2019 with 41 percent YoY growth.

It says that Apple’s growth was driven by multiple price cuts on iPhone XR throughout the year. However, OnePlus registered its highest ever recorded shipments this year, growing 29 percent in the year.

As for the smartphone, OnePlus 7 has been named as the top-selling premium smartphone in India in the year 2019. Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research says that OnePlus’ ongoing retail expansion in India can be attributed to the increased sales volumes.

The ultra-premium segment, which include devices priced above ₹45,000, emerged as the fastest growing segment with 63 percent YoY growth. In this category, the portfolio of OnePlus grew from just 2 percent in 2018 to 25 percent in 2019.

OnePlus is also including several high-end features to its devices. It has now adopted the strategy of offering high refresh rate display on its smartphone. While it started offering 90Hz display from OnePlus 7 series, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will reportedly come with 120Hz display.

In the coming weeks or months, the company will be launching its next-generation OnePlus 8 lineup, which is said to come in three models — OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite. The devices could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G supports, wireless charging, among others.

