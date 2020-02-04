After teasing it for a couple of weeks, POCO has today officially unveiled its new smartphone in the Indian market — POCO X2, as expected. This makes it the second smartphone from the brand after it had launched POCO F1 in 2018.

The POCO X2, as expected, is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 smartphone launched in China in December 2019. It comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole 20:9 display, offering Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 working as the primary sensor along with an 8 MP super wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The phone comes with support for RAW image capture, 960fps slow-motion capture. The company has also introduced a new feature called Vlog Mode. On the front side, the device is equipped with two camera sensors housed inside the punch-hole notch — 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. It also comes with 1217 Super Linear Speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port as well as an infrared blaster. The phone, which comes with P2i splash-proof technology, also has support for VoWiFi calling for better indoor connectivity.

It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 27W fast charging. The POCO X2 comes in three color options — Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

The 6 GB RAM model of the POCO X2 which packs 64 GB internal storage is priced at ₹15,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs ₹16,999. The top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at ₹19,999. The phone will be available from February 11th via Flipkart.

POCO X2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio

6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 8MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 8MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP

20 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Colors: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red

Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red Battery: 4500 mAh with 27W fast charging

