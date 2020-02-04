POCO X2 with 6.67-inch 120Hz display and SD730G SoC officially launched in India
After teasing it for a couple of weeks, POCO has today officially unveiled its new smartphone in the Indian market — POCO X2, as expected. This makes it the second smartphone from the brand after it had launched POCO F1 in 2018.
The POCO X2, as expected, is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 smartphone launched in China in December 2019. It comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole 20:9 display, offering Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 working as the primary sensor along with an 8 MP super wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.
The phone comes with support for RAW image capture, 960fps slow-motion capture. The company has also introduced a new feature called Vlog Mode. On the front side, the device is equipped with two camera sensors housed inside the punch-hole notch — 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.
The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. It also comes with 1217 Super Linear Speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port as well as an infrared blaster. The phone, which comes with P2i splash-proof technology, also has support for VoWiFi calling for better indoor connectivity.
It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with support for 27W fast charging. The POCO X2 comes in three color options — Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.
The 6 GB RAM model of the POCO X2 which packs 64 GB internal storage is priced at ₹15,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs ₹16,999. The top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at ₹19,999. The phone will be available from February 11th via Flipkart.
POCO X2 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 8MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C
- Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Colors: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 27W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 6 GB + 64 GB model: ₹15,999
- 6 GB + 128 GB model: ₹16,999
- 8 GB + 256 GB model: ₹19,999
- Availability: From 11th February via Flipkart