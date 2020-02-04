OPPO F15s to reportedly launch in India in March

OPPO launched the OPPO F15 smartphone in the Indian market last month, which is a re-branded version of the OPPO A91 which went official in its home country China in December last year.

Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to launch OPPO F15s smartphone in the Indian market, which could be the rebranded version of OPPO A8 that was launched with the A91 in China in December last year.

The phone is expected to be priced under ₹10,000 as the device will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 in the Indian market.

As the name indicates, the device will be a lower variant of the OPPO F15 but there’s no information available about the phone as of now. While the report claims that the F15s will be a rebranded A8, we’ll have to just wait and watch to know for sure.

The Oppo A8 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with waterdrop notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the ColorOS 6.1 on top. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery without fast charging support.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back having a 12-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

