Redmi Note 8 series smartphones sale exceed 10 million units in 3 months

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones in the Chinese market, which later made its way to other regions. The company has now revealed that it has sold more than 10 million units of the phones so far.

The company has also said that it achieved this feat 1 month faster this time compared to the amount of time sales of Redmi Note 7 series took to hit the 10 million units mark. It says that the company sold 110,000 units on average every day to achieve this feat.

Notably, the company may also be revealing new details about the Redmi K30 series phones tomorrow, with another line in the Weibo post adding “new Redmi K30, see you tomorrow”. Xiaomi has already announced the launch of Redmi K30 series, which is expected to include Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30, on December 10.

Last week, Xiaomi India announced that the company sold more than 1 million units in one month in the country. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 was launched in China in August, and in India in October this year.

The company has introduced new colour variants for its Redmi Note 8 series phones last week in India. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro received a new Electric Blue variant, the Remi Note 8 is also being offered in Cosmic Purple colour now.

