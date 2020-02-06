Vodafone Idea will move all its postpaid users under Vodafone RED

In a move to consolidate its operations, Vodafone Idea has today announced that all the postpaid users from the company will come under its Vodafone RED brand.

The company has announced that the rollout will begin with Mumbai and will do the same in all the circles across the nation in a phased manner and the process is expected to get over in a few months. It has said that the plans will be available to customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands from all stores and digital channels.

With this, this is the first time that the company has planned to offer one plan for the all the postpaid users of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India after both the company merged together to become the leading telecom company of India at the time.

Commenting on this development, the company said in a statement: “While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, existing customers of Idea Nirvana–the postpaid offering of Idea, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans. The change will be applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.”

This change only impacts postpaid users and the company has also clarified that the prepaid plans will continue to be offered under both the brands — Vodafone and Idea in all the circles across the country.

Users of Vodafone RED plans get bundled offer along with voice calling and data benefits, which includes free access to Vodafone PLAY, Amazon Prime & ZEE5 on select plans.