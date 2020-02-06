Redmi 9A smartphone teased to launch in India on 11th February

Realme today launched its new entry-level smartphone — Realme C3 and now it seems that its rival Xiaomi-backed Redmi is gearing up to update its entry-level smartphone lineup in the Indian market.

The company has been teasing a new product on its social media platforms and today the company has confirmed the launch date — 11th February. While the company has not revealed what product it plans to launch on that date, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the company will launch a new Redmi smartphone.

It is speculated that the phone could be Redmi 9A given that the company is using #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone hashtag for the device. Last year, for the launch of Redmi 8A, the company was using ‘Dumdaar’ word for promoting the device.

The landing page for the upcoming smartphone confirmed that it will come powered by a 5000 mAh battery and will feature dual-camera setup on the back. Apart from this, nothing much has been officially confirmed by the company.

As per the reports, the device could come powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset — the same that powers the newly launched Realme C3. Further, the device is also expected to support 18W fast charging and will have a USB Type-C port.

Along with the Redmi 9A smartphone, the company is also expected to launch another product in the Indian market. Going by the teasers shared by Redmi, it seems that the device could be a power bank or something else in line with that.

Source