Moto G8 Power full specifications and renders leak online

Motorola has a lineup of budget smartphones under its Moto branding and now the company seems to be all set to launch a new Moto G8 Power. The leaked render of the phone shows that it will come with a punch-hole display.

A few weeks ago, the smartphone was certified by FCC, revealing that the device will come powered by a 5000 mAh battery and Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. Last week, the phone was listed on Amazon UK website but the listing was later removed.

Now more details about the phone have surfaced online, which reveals that it could come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2300 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

As for the software, the device will be running Android 10 operating system out of the box, as revealed earlier. In the camera department, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP sensor.

On the front side, the device is expected to feature a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

The device will come with a fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Atmos. The 5000 mAh battery is said to have support for 18W fast charging.

