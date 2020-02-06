OPPO Find X2 confirmed to launch on 22nd February

After few leaks, the next-generation Oppo Find X series smartphone now has an official launch date. OPPO has now confirmed that the OPPO Find X2 smartphone will be launched on 22nd February in Barcelona, just before MWC 2020.

So far, the company has not revealed much about this upcoming flagship smartphone. However, the device has been leaked a few times in the recent past, sheding light on the phone’s key specifications as well as features.

It is said that the OPPO Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch display offering QHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone will have a curved display, it won’t be as drastic as the waterfall display but will be more curvy than the usual design.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and could also come packed with the company’s own OPPO M1 processor.

Coming to the camera department, we are expecting the phone to come with the new Sony IMX689 48 MP camera sensor that comes with omni-directional autofocus. It will also be accompanied by Sony IMX708 sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

While the phone’s battery capacity is not yet known, the device is said to come with support for 65W fast charging technology, which is the highest that is currently offered commercially.