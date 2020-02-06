Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone to come with LPDDR5 RAM

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone in the coming days, dubbed as Xiaomi Mi 10. While some details about the phone have leaked online, more details keep surfacing online as the launch date is nearing.

As per the latest report, the upcoming Mi 10 series phones, which is expected to include Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, have been confirmed to use LPDDR5 RAM chips which will be manufactured by Micron.

This development was confirmed by Zhiyuan Zang, Deputy General Manager at Xiaomi Marketing and Xiaomi Japan, through Twitter. Further, it is said that this will also be the first smartphone to US-based company’s chips that fits up to 12 GB of RAM on a single die.

As per the report, this is expected to improve transmission up to 6.4 Gbps and should also help the Mi 10 in offering 5G speeds without any issues. Compared to LPDDR4, this new LPDDR5 is said to be more useful in processing 100 MP images and high-resolution video editing.

Along with the LPDDR5 RAM, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship lineup is also expected to use UFS 3.1 storage, which offers faster read and write speeds compared to UFS 3.0 standards.

Samsung is the other major manufacturer that builds LPDDR5 DRAM for smartphones. If the company uses the chip for its upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, then Samsung will be the first to use this LPDDR5 DRAM, otherwise Xiaomi could get the bragging rights.

Source