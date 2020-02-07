HMD Global rolls out Wi-Fi calling support to its devices; Here’s how to enable it

With Airtel and Jio, two of the leading telecom companies in India started rolling out Wi-Fi Calling feature, many smartphone makers have now started offering support for the same on their devices.

In the latest development, Finnish company HMD Global has started rolling out Wi-Fi Calling support for its range of Nokia-branded smartphones. The company says that the VoWiFi calling feature is being enabled on its phones after testing it for the past two months.

For Jio users, the Wi-Fi Calling feature is now available on Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will be able to use Vo Wi-Fi.

As for the support for Airtel, users of Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will be able to use VoWi-Fi feature.

How to enable Wi-Fi Calling on Nokia smartphones

Open Settings on your smartphone

on your smartphone Search for Wi-Fi calling

Enable Wi-Fi calling option

option Keep both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling switched on

You can now connect to Wi-Fi network to start making Wi-Fi calls anywhere in India. The process for making the voice call is the same as you usually do. The smartphone will automatically toggle between Wi-Fi and cellular network for best quality calling.