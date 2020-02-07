iQOO 3 TENAA listing reveals the phone’s key specifications

iQOO, the premium smartphone sub-brand from Vivo, has recently confirmed its entry in the Indian market. Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch its new iQOO 3 series smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, full specifications of the device have leaked online thanks to TENAA listing. The phone was recently spotted on the 3C database, carrying the model number V1955A.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz which is likely to be Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As the phone is expected to be a 5G flagship smartphone, it is likely that the phone will pack SD865 SoC. It is expected to be coupled with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone is said to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, another 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2- megapixel camera sensor. It is said that the sensors could be a regular RGB snapper, a wide-angle lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor or a telephoto lens.

On the front side, the device will come with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It is also said that the device will have a punch-hole display as well as in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

It is said that this is the smartphone that could go official in the Indian market. While the launch date is not yet known, it is expected to launch in India later this month.

