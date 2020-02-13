GSMA canceled MWC 2020 due to concerns regarding coronavirus outbreak

MWC, the world’s largest mobile tech show has got canceled, GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) which is the organization behind it has announced that it is officially canceling the show.

MWC (Mobile World Congress) that was going to be held in Barcelona on February 24-27 won’t take place, the reason behind it is the coronavirus outbreak.

The global concern regarding the coronavirus led several companies to pull out from the MWC 2020 event that includes,

Sony

LG

ZTE

Ericsson

NVIDIA

Cisco

Amazon

Facebook

Sprint

Intel

HMD

McAfee

MediaTek

Nokia

Vivo

Vodafone

NTT Docomo

The MWC usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees from 200 countries to Barcelona which makes it the largest mobile tech show in the world. The event also provides a colossal boost to the economy of Barcelona, Spain.

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors.

The GSMA has now published a statement confirming the decision to cancel the MWC 2020. John Hoffman, GSMA CEO said in a statement,

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.”

“The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision. The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.”

