Reports suggest upcoming realme 6 could feature Helio G90 SoC, realme UI, and Android 10

realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is working on the upcoming realme 6, the successor to the realme 5 launched last year. The realme 6 is the upcoming smartphone series, the realme 6 being the budget midrange smartphone.

According to a report surfaced online, a Wi-Fi Alliance listing confirmed the realme 6 which means the smartphone is expected to launch soon. realme 6 has already received certifications from BIS and IMDA in the past few weeks. That said, it seems the company is set to launch the new realme 6 series smartphones in India.

Reports suggest that the realme 6 could possibly equip the new MediaTek chip, Helio G90 octa-core processor. Taking a closer look, the realme 6 could also feature a dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and realme UI based on the latest Android 10 build.

The MediaTek’s MT6785T chip or the Helio G90 is somewhat different from the G90T found on rival Redmi Note 8 Pro. In fact, realme 6 could be the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

While there’s no information on the design and other details of the smartphone, but some leaks and reports suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a Penta camera and a punch-hole camera design.