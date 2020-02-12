Not so long ago, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi launched its budget smartphone in India, the Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6,499. Now, the company has launched its upgraded variant, the Redmi 8A Dual with dual cameras onboard alongside the two Redmi-branded power banks.

The Redmi 8A is actually a budget smartphone with a single rear camera priced under Rs 7,000. Rival, realme just launched its budget smartphone realme C3 at a price of Rs 6,999 and it is one of the main competitors of the Redmi 8A. Since realme C3 offers dual cameras, Xiaomi seems to compete with the realme C3 with its newly launched Redmi 8A Dual.

While most things remain the same, the Redmi 8A Dual offers an upgraded camera, now you will see a dual camera of 13 MP which is the main camera for snapping images and 2 MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The front side offers an 8 MP camera for selfie needs.

The newly launched Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved glass on top and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Remdi 8A Dual equips a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC along with Adreno 505 GPU. Furthermore, the device has two variants 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM both with 32 GB internal storage that expands via a microSD card slot up to 512 GB.

Other features include a USB Type-C port, P2i nano-coating meaning the phone is splash resistant, dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio.

On the software side, the Redmi 8A Dual runs on the MIUI 11 based on the Android 9 Pie and packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The price for the Redmi 8A Dual remains the same, the price for the 2 GB RAM variant is ₹6,499 while the 3 GB RAM variant costs ₹6,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White color and will go on sale on 18th February via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, & Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 × 720 pixels), 19:9, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 × 720 pixels), 19:9, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top Software: MIUI 11, Android 9 Pie

MIUI 11, Android 9 Pie CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

Adreno 505 GPU Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB RAM

2 GB OR 3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal, microSD card up to 512 GB

32 GB internal, microSD card up to 512 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras, 13 MP + 2 MP, LED flash

Dual Cameras, 13 MP + 2 MP, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Cellular: Dual 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual-VoLTE

Dual 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual-VoLTE Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack Other: P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance

P2i nano-coating for the splash resistance Colors: Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, Sky White color

Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, Sky White color Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability