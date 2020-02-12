Chinese Smartphone maker, Xiaomi has launched two new Redmi-branded power banks in India alongside the new dual variant of the Redmi 8A named Redmi 8A Dual. The company has already launched a bunch of Redmi series smartphones in a span of 6 months and now we are seeing Redmi power banks starting at a price of Rs 799.

These power banks are simply called the Redmi Power Bank and they are somewhat different from the Mi Power Bank 2i launched last year in October. The Redmi power bank comes in two variants, one of 10,000 mAh capacity and another of 20,000 mAh capacity.

Speaking of the power and output of the power banks, the 10,000 mAh Redmi Power Bank maxes out at 10W charging speed having a roughly 5V and 2A output whereas the higher 20,000 mAh variant offers fast charging 18W i.e. 9V and 2A output.

Both the new Redmi power banks come in black and white color options and offer two input/output ports, a USB Type-A as well as USB Type-C. It also supports two-way fast charging and comes with 12-layer circuit protection.

Now, for the price and availability, the Redmi Power Bank with 10,000 mAh capacity is priced at Rs 799 whereas the higher variant with 20,000 mAh capacity is priced at Rs 1,499.

The Redmi Power Bank will be available on February 18 starting 12 PM IST via the Mi.com online store and Mi Home stores across the country. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Power Bank will shortly be available via Amazon.

Redmi Power Bank Specifications

Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh OR 20,000 mAh

10,000 mAh OR 20,000 mAh Output: 10W (5V, 2A) OR 18W (9V, 2A)

10W (5V, 2A) OR 18W (9V, 2A) Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB Type-A

USB Type-C, USB Type-A Features: 2-way charging, 12-layer circuit protection

Redmi Power Bank Price & Availability