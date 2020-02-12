Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra launched, featuring 120Hz display, 8K video recording, 100X zoom and more

By Divyang Makwana

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. After a number of rumors and leaks of the new S20 series flagships, the Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are the successors to the last year’s flagships, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20+. However, there’s a new addition to the family, the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the top among all.

What’s interesting about these flagships is all of them flaunts a spectacular 120Hz displays featuring a 2K+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, supports 5G network and can record up to 8K videos with its camera. The cameras also flaunt a 3D TOF camera on the two phones.

The main camera is a whopping 108 MP and the front has a 40 MP camera to aid the selfies which can be found on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the other two have a 64 MP telephoto camera and two 12 MP cameras one of which is the main camera and the other is wide-angle. The Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra equip an extra 0.3 MP TOF 3D camera which makes them a quad-camera smartphone.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM up to 512 GB storage for both LTE and 5G variants. The battery capacity is a massive 5,000 mAh with support for 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a new periscope-style telephoto lens that can achieve up to 10X hybrid optical zoom and a maximum 100X ‘Super Resolution Zoom’.

Galaxy S20 (Left), Galaxy S20+ (Middle), Galaxy S20 Ultra (Right)

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has the same 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM up to 128 GB storage. The battery on the phone is a 4,500 mAh with fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, on the other hand, offers a 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the 7nm same flagship chip Exynos 990 with 8 GB RAM up to 128 GB storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6 in various colors. The company hasn’t announced any details about Indian pricing or availability just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ also launched at the event along with the Galaxy S20 series. It features two-way speakers, three microphones for improved audio and voice clarity and offers up to 11 hours of battery life in a single charge. The case adds another 11 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
  • Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
  • Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
  • CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD slot
  • Main Camera: Triple cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 64 MP 2.0 tele lens, OIS, LED flash
  • Selfie Camera: 10 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
  • Cellular: 5G OR 4G (depending on the variant)
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Price & Availability

  • Price: $999 (~Rs 71,200)
  • Availability: March 6, 2020, for global markets, February 21, 2020, for preordering

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
  • Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
  • Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
  • CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD slot
  • Main Camera: Quad cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 64 MP 2.0 tele lens, 0.3 MP TOF 3D camera, OIS, LED flash
  • Selfie Camera: 10 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
  • Cellular: 5G OR 4G (depending on the variant)
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Price & Availability

  • Price: $1199 (~Rs 85,450)
  • Availability: March 6, 2020, for global markets, February 21, 2020, for preordering

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+
  • Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10
  • Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant
  • CPU: 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MP11
  • Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Storage: Up to 512 GB, expandable via microSD slot
  • Main Camera: Quad cameras, 48 MP f/3.6 periscope + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 108 MP 2.0 wide-angle, 0.3 MP TOF 3D, OIS, LED flash
  • Selfie Camera: 40 MP f/2.2 dual pixel PDAF
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C 3.2
  • Cellular: 5G network
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price & Availability

  • Price: $1,399 (~Rs 92,580)
  • Availability: March 6, 2020, for global markets, February 21, 2020, for preordering