Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra launched, featuring 120Hz display, 8K video recording, 100X zoom and more

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. After a number of rumors and leaks of the new S20 series flagships, the Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are the successors to the last year’s flagships, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20+. However, there’s a new addition to the family, the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the top among all.

What’s interesting about these flagships is all of them flaunts a spectacular 120Hz displays featuring a 2K+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, supports 5G network and can record up to 8K videos with its camera. The cameras also flaunt a 3D TOF camera on the two phones.

The main camera is a whopping 108 MP and the front has a 40 MP camera to aid the selfies which can be found on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the other two have a 64 MP telephoto camera and two 12 MP cameras one of which is the main camera and the other is wide-angle. The Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra equip an extra 0.3 MP TOF 3D camera which makes them a quad-camera smartphone.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM up to 512 GB storage for both LTE and 5G variants. The battery capacity is a massive 5,000 mAh with support for 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a new periscope-style telephoto lens that can achieve up to 10X hybrid optical zoom and a maximum 100X ‘Super Resolution Zoom’.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has the same 7nm Exynos 990 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM up to 128 GB storage. The battery on the phone is a 4,500 mAh with fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, on the other hand, offers a 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the 7nm same flagship chip Exynos 990 with 8 GB RAM up to 128 GB storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6 in various colors. The company hasn’t announced any details about Indian pricing or availability just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ also launched at the event along with the Galaxy S20 series. It features two-way speakers, three microphones for improved audio and voice clarity and offers up to 11 hours of battery life in a single charge. The case adds another 11 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Price & Availability

Price: $999 (~Rs 71,200)

$999 (~Rs 71,200) Availability: March 6, 2020, for global markets, February 21, 2020, for preordering

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Price & Availability

Price: $1199 (~Rs 85,450)

$1199 (~Rs 85,450) Availability: March 6, 2020, for global markets, February 21, 2020, for preordering

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price & Availability