South Korean tech giant, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone alongside the Samsung S20 series flagship smartphones in the Unpack event held in San Francisco.

Samsung introduced the first foldable concept named Galaxy Fold last year and now, the company has finally launched the Galaxy Z Flip which is the second foldable phone unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones.

The first foldable phone, Galaxy Fold had a wider display and can be folded vertically, however, the Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell design that can be folded horizontally, unlike the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip has a tiny screen on the outside and a large screen on the inside.

Speaking of the display, the phone has a huge 6.7-inch main screen (unfolded) with Full HD+ resolution, Super AMOLED panel covered with an Ultra Thin Glass nd comes with HDR10+ support.

Another screen which is a secondary display on top (folded) is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The secondary acts an Always-On display that shows you time, weather, notifications, alarms, and more.

Other highlights of the phone include a punch-hole camera in the top featuring a single selfie camera and dual cameras on the outer side of the clamshell design. The primary camera is of 12 MP f/1.8 dual-pixel with OIS and another 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front side has a 10 MP f/2.4 dual pixel camera for selfies.

On the specifications side, the Galaxy Z Flip equips a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is layered with Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 based on the latest Android 10 build and carries a battery of 3,300 mAh with 15W fast charging support and 9W wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t come in 5G variant, it’s a 4G phone with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC as connectivity options.

The price of the phone is $1,380 which is roughly Rs 98,500 in India. It comes in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple color variants and will go on sale starting 14th February in select markets. The Galaxy Z Flip also comes in Thom Browne-branded premium edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

Display: Dual Display, Foldable Clamshell Design

6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution, HDR10+

1.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 300 x 112 pixels

Dual Display, Foldable Clamshell Design 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution, HDR10+ 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 300 x 112 pixels Software: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant

IP68 water and dust resistant Fingerprint Scanner: TBD

TBD Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 256 GB, no microSD slot

256 GB, no microSD slot Main Camera: Dual cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.4 Wide-angle, dual pixel, OIS

Dual cameras, 12 MP f/1.8 Main + 12 MP f/2.4 Wide-angle, dual pixel, OIS Selfie Camera: 10 MP dual pixel autofocus

10 MP dual pixel autofocus Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C

Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C Cellular: 4G LTE

4G LTE Colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

Mirror Black, Mirror Purple Battery: 3,300 mAh, 15W Fast Charging, 9W Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Price & Availability