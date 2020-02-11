BSNL offers 10 GB data per day for Rs 96 with its new 4G-only plans

The Indian Telco, BSNL has recently rolled out 4G services for the users in Kolkata and now the two latest plans are announced by the company that seems to be better than the ones provided by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

BSNL has launched two new 4G-only prepaid plans in various parts of Kolkata that offer huge data benefits. Speaking of the two plans BSNL rolled out are – Rs 96 and Rs 236 both of which offer up to 10 GB data a day.

Digging more into the plans, Rs 96 plan offers 10 GB data per day for 28 days and Rs 236 plan offers 10 GB data per day for 84 days. These plans are introduced keeping in mind users nowadays need extra data.

BSNL 4G-Only Plans

Rs 96 – 10 GB data per day for 28 days

Rs 236 – 10 GB data per day for 84 days

Users get 280 GB 4G data for Rs Rs 96 and with this rate, the data is merely cheaper, ~Rs 0.34 per GB which is apparently beneficial than the current data rates offered by other providers like Jio.

The only disadvantage of these plans is you don’t get free calling and free SMS. However, you get the data benefit instead which is far better for those who are less into calling but more into data. But for those who opt for calling and SMS too, these plans don’t make sense because making calls and using SMS leads to additional charges which would add to the total.

BSNL has already a 4G plan with calling and SMS benefits, on recharge of Rs 251, the user gets 2 GB 4G data per day valid for 51 days.

The Indian telco, BSNL is yet to roll out its 4G services major circles, hence these 4G-only data plans will be available to select users only.