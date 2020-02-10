Amazon withdraws from MWC 2020 because of coronavirus

After LG, Ericsson, and NVIDIA, online retail giant Amazon has also announced that is withdrawing from participating in the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain because of coronavirus-related concerns.

In a statement, the company’s spokesperson said that “due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.”

As said, LG Electronics, Ericsson, and NVIDIA have already withdrawn from the conference which runs between 24-27 February. Now, Amazon has also joined the list and a few other companies could also follow the suit.

However, GSMA, which organises Mobile World Congress attracting about 100,000 people, said that it will go ahead with the event. But it admitted that other companies are considering whether to attend.

The company has revealed that it had put in place additional measures to “reassure attendees and exhibitors that their health and safety are our paramount concern.” It has banned on all travellers from China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. It also added that people who have been in China must provide proof they have been outside the country for 14 days.

The GSMA estimates that between 5,000 and 6,000 people visit Mobile World Congress. It has also advised participants not shake hands with each other and microphones used by speakers will be disinfected and changed.