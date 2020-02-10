Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch at MWC on 24th February

Realme recently launched its premium flagship smartphone named Realme X50 5G and now the company is getting ready to launch a new variant of the same. After teasing it a couple of time, the OPPO-backed company has now confirmed the launch date.

The company has announced that the Realme X50 Pro 5G flagship smartphone will be launched on 24th February during Mobile World Congress 2020 on 24th February. As the name itself suggests, the phone is a Pro variant of the X50 5G launched in China last month.

Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase had recently confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G, carrying model number RMX2071, will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with Realme UI custom interface on top. As per the leaks, the phone will come with Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to come with support for 50W fast charging technology but the battery capacity of the device is not yet known.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launch is scheduled to take place on February 24th during Mobile World Congress at 10 AM CEST (1:30 PM IST). We’ll have to wait for a couple of weeks to make sure what the device packs and how it is priced.