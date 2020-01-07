Realme X50 5G with SD765G SoC and 64MP quad-camera goes official in China

As promised, Realme has today officially launched its first 5G smartphone in the company’s home market China, dubbed as Realme X50 5G. Along with this phone, the company has also launched its Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds in China.

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 90.48 percent screen to body ratio. It has a punch-hole cut-out that houses a 16 MP camera as well as an 8 MP 105-degree ultra-wide sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and is coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. It features 8mm liquid-cooled copper pipe 3.0 for improved heat dissipation.

As for the rear camera, it features a 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor along with a 12 MP Telephoto lens, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with support for built-in 5G stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

The device runs Android 10 operating system out of the box with ColorOS 7 and Realme UI on top. It is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge technology.

The Realme X50 5G smartphone comes in Polar White and Glacier Blue colors and will be available for purchase in China from January 14th.

Redmi X50 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0, realme UI

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0, realme UI Rear Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 960fps slow-motion

64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 960fps slow-motion Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size, 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size, 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 1216 Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 1216 Linear Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4200 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge

Pricing and Availability