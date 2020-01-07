Amazon Echo Auto launched in India for ₹4,999

Amazon has today launched a new device under its Echo lineup in the Indian market — Amazon Echo Auto. The device, which is priced at ₹4,999, will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from January 15th but is now up for pre-order starting today.

As the name itself suggests, this device is an easy path to bring Alexa smart assistant to the car. The Echo Auto can be plugged into the car’s 12V charging socket or via USB port. It can then be connected to the car stereo system via 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth.

Once that is done, users can connect it through Alexa app from the smartphone and after the connection is established, it uses the existing data plan to stream music, make calls or send message to contacts and more.

It features an eight-microphone array that helps the customers to talk to over music, A/C, and road noise. Thanks to the Alexa smart assistant, it can perform several tasked just through simple voice commands.

Users can also stream music from Amazon Prime, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama Music along with making hands-free calls while the Android users can also send text messages. It uses the default navigation app on the smartphone and its data plan to provide directions.