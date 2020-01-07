Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box launched for ₹5,999

Tata Sky has today launched a new Android-powered set-top box called Tata Sky Binge+ in India. This new set-top box is priced in India at ₹5,999 and claims to offer a seamless experience of watching TV channels and entertainment apps on one screen.

As said, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is powered by Android TV and supports Google Assistant-based voice search, offers Google Play Store access, and gives you a 30-day free trial of the Tata Sky Binge subscription service. After the free trial gets over, Tata Sky Binge service will be charged at ₹249 per month.

Coming to the features, it comes with Google Assistant support for voice-enabled search via the remote. It offers access to over 5,000 apps and games from Google Play Store, packs 2 GB RAM, and offers 8 GB internal storage as well.

It also comes with a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to past 7 days. Users also have the option to access live TV through the satellite or switch to OTT apps by connecting the box to Internet.

The Tat Sky Binge app comes pre-installed, and it offers a slew of OTT premium apps for one price. This includes Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play. In addition to OTT platforms, Tata Sky Binge would offer subscribers with over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.

The device is now listed on the company website, alongside the Tata Sky HD set-top box, and Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder. The new set-top box will compete with the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub, which are priced reasonably at ₹3,999.